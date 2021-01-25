Skip to Content

Here’s how to track snow plowing in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is helping residents get information on snow and ice removal during the winter seasons.

This is the second winter Rockford has used an app to show what streets have been plowed.


The app will provide information on snow emergencies, odd/even parking rules and a residential progress map, which shows if routes have been completed, are in progress or haven't started yet.

The city says users need to provide an email to download the app, but won't receive any emails from the city as a result.

To download the app, click here.

