Chicago mayor gets vaccine as state loosens virus rules

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois has started its newest vaccination phase covering essential workers and residents ages 65 and older. Public health officials touted online appointment signups and efforts to address racial inequity Monday for a phase that includes roughly 3.2 million people. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city will focus outreach on 15 largely Black and Latino neighborhoods after early data showed racial disparities among those who have received vaccines so far. Lightfoot received her first dose Monday at a hospital on the city’s South Side alongside other Black leaders who said it is important to demonstrate that the vaccine is safe.