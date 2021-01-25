California lifts virus stay-at-home order and curfew

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders across the state in response to improving coronavirus conditions. It was a surprising move hailed by businesses but criticized by some local health officials who worried it could undo the recent sharp drop in cases and hospitalizations. The turnaround comes after a month after some hospitals were drawing up plans for rationing care and as ICU capacity still sits at 0% in the vast Southern California region. The order’s end allows churches and restaurants to open for outdoor services and other businesses to reopen.