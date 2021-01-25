Brown, returning Tatum lead Celtics over Bulls 119-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum added 24 after missing five games because of COVID-19 protocols and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 119-103. Brown had another solid game following his 33-point outing in Sunday’s romp over Cleveland. Tatum made three 3-pointers and had five assists over 31 minutes in his first appearance since Jan. 8. Daniel Theis scored 19 points and Marcus Smart added 13 while tying a career high with 11 assists as the Celtics won their second straight. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points and shot 6 of 10 on 3s.