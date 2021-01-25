Biden walking a high wire with Russia ahead of Putin call

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been thrown into a high-wire act with Russia as he seeks to toughen his administration’s stance against Vladimir Putin while preserving room for diplomacy in a post-Donald Trump era. The relationship is sure to be different than the one Putin had with Trump, who was enamored of the Russian leader even as his administration toed a tough line against Moscow. Biden says he’s going to call Putin out for the weekend crackdown on supporters of opposition figure Aleksey Navalny, charges that his security services were behind a recent massive cybersecurity breach and allegations that Russia offered the Taliban bounties to kill American troops in Afghanistan.