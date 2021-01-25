Australia marks national day with protests, calming words

SYDNEY (AP) — Government leaders marked a socially distanced Australia Day with calming words as protesters denounced celebrations of a day some dub “Invasion Day” because of historical wrongs committed against Indigenous people. The 4,000 protesters who gathered in small groups in Sydney’s Domain were warned they could be fined or jailed for breaching limits on large crowds. But many protesters wore masks and adhered to social distancing guidelines, and only a few arrests occurred for not following police orders. Australia Day recognizes the day the British navy arrived with convict ships and raised a flag signaling the intent to found a British colony. The protest organizers called for it to be abolished.