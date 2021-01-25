Arlington Heights to publicly honor its first Black resident

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb plans to publicly honor its first Black resident, a barber who arrived in 1888 and also worked as a firefighter. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes says Frank White was a “very special individual” in village history. Village staff are researching White’s life for a display that will be placed at village hall before it goes to fire department headquarters. White arrived in Arlington Heights with his wife, Fanny, in 1888 and helped create a volunteer fire department. He served for 40 years. White also was a barber who would perform long shaves to try to learn a customer’s political tastes. He died in 1953.