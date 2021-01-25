2 pedestrians killed in separate Milwaukee County crashes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two pedestrians have died in separate crashes in Milwaukee County, including one in which the driver fled the scene. Police say a 36-year-old man was crossing a street in West Allis about 6 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by an SUV. The man died at the scene and the driver fled. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it also responded to a pedestrian death Sunday on Milwaukee’s west side. No details about the circumstances were released. Autopsies are expected to be done Monday.