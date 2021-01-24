Wisconsin shows lowest daily COVID-19 total since September

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are confirming 1,119 positive tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily total since September. The trend of lower cases and hospitalizations continues to play out in daily reports. The state Department of Health Services on Sunday listed the weekly average at 1,596 cases, which is similar to numbers in mid-September. The state was averaging about 6,500 cases a day in mid-November. Johns Hopkins University researchers report there were about 548 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks 37th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 423 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week.