Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO NOON CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north

central, northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow, with rates over 1 inch

per hour, are expected during the Monday evening commute. The

heaviest snow totals are generally expected in a wide axis along

Interstate 80 in Iowa into Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&