Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO NOON CST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central, northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow, with rates over 1 inch
per hour, are expected during the Monday evening commute. The
heaviest snow totals are generally expected in a wide axis along
Interstate 80 in Iowa into Illinois.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&