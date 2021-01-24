Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ among finalists for book critics awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste,” an acclaimed biography of Malcolm X and fiction by Martin Amis and the late Randall Kenan are among this year’s finalists for National Book Critics Circle prizes. The critics circle announced five nominees in each of six competitive categories Sunday, and seven finalist for an award for best debut book. The Feminist Press, whose founder Florence Howe died last year, will receive a lifetime achievement award and has a nominee for criticism: Cristina Rivera Garza’s, “Grieving.” New Republic critic Jo Livingston was cited for Excellence in Reviewing. Winners will be announced March 25.