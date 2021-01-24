Veteran tight end Greg Olsen retires, becoming broadcaster

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster. The 35-year-old Olsen announced Sunday that he is ending his 14-year playing career to join Fox as a game analyst. The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen played for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks. In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also was a team leader for the Panthers. Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once. Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.