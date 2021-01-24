US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot

Police departments across the country are reviewing the behavior of dozens of officers who were in Washington on the day of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. An Associated Press review finds at least 31 officers are being scrutinized or face criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 events in the nation’s capital. Most haven’t been publicly identified and only a few have been charged. Experts say it’s up to police chiefs to strike a balance between maintaining their officers’ First Amendment rights and dealing with community mistrust of those officers who were on the scene in Washington.