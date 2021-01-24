Skip to Content

Sole bank in southern Illinois town on brink of closure

DESOTO, Illinois (AP) — The only bank in the small southern Illinois community of DeSoto will close later this year. That’s left village officials scrambling to draw another bank to the town of about 1,500 people. Village President John Evans says town officials were informed that First Mid Bank and Trust would be closing its DeSoto branch office in April. The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports DeSoto’s first bank opened in a grocery story in 1920. 

