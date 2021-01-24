Rioting youths in Dutch village torch virus testing center

URK, Netherlands (AP) — Rioting youths protesting on the first night of a Dutch curfew have torched a coronavirus testing facility and threw fireworks at police in a Dutch fishing village. Police said Sunday that nationwide they fined more than 3,600 people overnight for breaching the curfew that ran from 9 p.m. Saturday until 4:30 a.m. and arrested 25 people nationwide for breaching the curfew or violence. Video from the village of Urk, 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Amsterdam, showed youths breaking into the testing facility near the village’s harbor before it was set ablaze. The police and municipality issued a statement Sunday expressing their anger at the rioting.