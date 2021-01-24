QB transfer Hilinski looks to make impact at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern added another quarterback last week when Ryan Hilinski announced he was transferring from South Carolina. Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions as a freshman at South Carolina in 2019. He lost a competition for the starting job last season and appeared in just two games. Hilinski is involved with the “Hilinski’s Hope Foundation,” which aims to destigmatize mental illness among college athletes. The foundation was started by his parents Mark and Kym after his brother Tyler committed suicide in 2018. Tyler Hilinski was a quarterback for Washington State.