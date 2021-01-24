Israeli police, ultra-Orthodox protesters clash over schools

JERUSALEM (AP) — Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators have clashed with Israeli police in two major cities as authorities continue to struggle to enforce coronavirus restrictions in the country’s religious communities. The clashes occurred in Jerusalem and Ashdod as police attempted to close religious schools that had opened in violation of lockdown orders. Throughout the pandemic, many major ultra-Orthodox sects have flouted safety regulations. This has contributed to a disproportionate infection rate. The ultra-Orthodox community has accounted for over one-third of Israel’s coronavirus cases, despite making up just over 10% of the population. Sunday’s altercations were the latest violent clashes between police and ultra-Orthodox demonstrators in recent days.