Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they have seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country’s waters. A spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency says the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea were seized Sunday in waters off Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province. He said the tankers are suspected of a variety of violations, including not displaying national flags, shutting off their identification systems, anchoring illegally as well as the illegal transfer fuel between ships and spilling oil.