Illinois woman sentenced to 18 months prison in medical hoax

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A 36-year-old southern Illinois woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in a medical hoax that tricked people who gave her money and other benefits. Sarah Delashmit of Highland pleaded guilty in October to multiple fraud charges after authorities claimed she defrauded nonprofit organizations by pretending to have muscular dystrophy and breast cancer. She must pay a $1,250 fine, forfeit items she received and pay about $7,600 in restitution. After her release, she must serve three years of court supervision. Her attorney didn’t immeidately return a message seeking comment.