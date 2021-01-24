Hundreds come out for ‘Rockford Walk for Life’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A frigid Saturday morning didn't stop hundred of people from flooding the street for Rockford's first 'Walk for Life.'

The city has seen pro-life walks before, but this is the first year leaders of the movement in Rockford aligned with the nationwide walk that takes place in D.C. around the anniversary of the Roe v Wade decision.

After listening to speakers and praying, the group marched around downtown Rockford.

Danniel Pribble who helped organize the march says he hopes their activism will lead to abortion being outlawed in the future.

"We're out here standing up for the unborn and just expressing to the public that we are totally opposed to abortion," Pribble said. "We want abortion to be illegal in our society and not even illegal, we want it to be unthinkable."

Pribble says this will be an annual event.