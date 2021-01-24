Holmes, No. 16 Indiana women rally past No. 21 Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 16 Indiana took over after trailing by 13 midway through the fourth quarter to defeat No. 21 Northwestern 74-61. The Hoosiers came to life after Sydney Wood’s layup capped a 10-0 run to put the Wildcats up 49-36 at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter. Indiana held Northwestern without a field goal and closed within 54-48 by the end of the quarter. Northwestern led 57-56 with 6:34 left in the game when the Hoosiers reeled off 12 straight points, with Holmes scoring seven, to lead 68-57 with two minutes to play. The Wildcats went 3 of 21 after their big lead. Veronica Burton scored 17 for Northwestern.