Wuhan returns to normal as world still battling pandemic

WUHAN, China (AP) — A year ago, a notice sent to smartphones in Wuhan at 2 a.m. announced the world’s first coronavirus lockdown. It would last 76 days. Life has largely returned to normal in the central Chinese city of 11 million where the virus was first detected, even as the rest of the world grapples with the spread of its more contagious variants. Efforts to vaccinate people are frustrated by disarray and limited supplies in some places. In Wuhan, traffic is light but there’s no sign of the barriers that a year ago isolated neighborhoods and confined people to their housing compounds and even apartments. After months of negotiations, China finally gave permission last week for the WHO to begin investigating the virus’ origins.