Weekend snowfall could last through Sunday afternoon in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon features a chance for snow. However, more opportunists arrive in the next work week.

The chance for snow falls through Sunday afternoon.

SNOW-COVERED SUNDAY:

The chance for snowfall begins before Sunday. The stage is set up by this Saturday evening. Satellite/Radar indicates light virga showers early this afternoon. Showers of this nature bring flurries/light snowfall toward the Stateline. However, showers will not drop large amounts of snowfall. Many impacts are still possible. For instance, winds gusts up to 15 MPH may lead to reduced visibility. However, the best chance for snow production arrives later tonight.

After midnight, showers ramp up in coverage. This will lead to a coating of snowfall over northern Illinois roadways. However, totals will not be much. Most areas should stay below 1 inch of snowfall. Places above I-88 and higher will be given the potential of reaching above 1 inch. This will cause impacts on any weekend travelers. Thankfully, snowfall subsides in intensity by the early morning. Plan ahead during this time if you must travel and expect delays.

By the afternoon, temperatures rise toward the '30s and freezing drizzle/ flurries will be possible. Isolated snow showers cannot be ruled out during this afternoon period on Sunday. Furthermore, mostly cloudy skies take over Sunday night. Temperatures fall into the cold lower 20's. Also, ice development possible due to melting snowfall. These impacts may last into Monday morning.

MORE ROUNDS OF SNOW:

The start of the new work week features a chance for snow. This chance appears Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. However, this could be more impactful than Sunday's aforementioned snowfall. Higher snow totals are possible with this system, but a level of uncertainty in our long-range models.

NOT AN OFFICIAL FORECAST: Track is still uncertain this far ahead of the system.

However, stick with 13 News on-air and online to find out the most up to date information. Snow shower chances linger in the forecast through Wednesday. Thursday gives the Stateline a chance for sunshine.