U of Louisiana-Lafayette mini-satellite zipping around Earth

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A cubical satellite small enough to sit on the palm of your hand is zipping around the world and sending data about radiation to the Louisiana students who designed and built it. It carries a chip created by students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — and a Geiger counter so they can tell whether the chip is accurate. The satellite is less than 4 inches on a side. It was among 10 launched Jan. 17 as part of a NASA program. Students began receiving radio signals from the satellite early Monday.