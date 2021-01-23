Political upheaval alters strategies in US abortion debate

Anti-abortion leaders who were elated a year ago when Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to appear in person at the annual March for Life are feeling less buoyant now. A staunch supporter of abortion rights has replaced Trump in the White House., and President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats also now control both chambers of Congress. Organizers of this year’s March for Life have asked their far-flung supporters to stay home on January 29 due to political tensions in Washington and the coronavirus pandemic. Tempering their disappointment over Trump’s defeat is the hope that his legacy of judicial appointments and Republican-led state legislatures will lead to future court victories limiting abortion rights.