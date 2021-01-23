Normal diets for trapped China miners as rescue continues

BEIJING (AP) — State media say 10 workers trapped for two weeks after an explosion in a northern China gold mine have been provided with a normal diet as attempts to bring them to the surface continue. One of the workers is reported to have died while the fate of 11 others is unknown. The mine had been under construction when an explosion ripped through it on January 10 and the shaft is reportedly blocked 1,000 feet below the surface by 70 tons of debris. Rescuers estimate another two weeks will be needed to bring the workers to safety while they drill additional shafts for communication, ventilation and, possibly, evacuation.