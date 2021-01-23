Skip to Content

Michigan athletic department on pause because of COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, with the school saying it follows positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. They had the new variant that transmits at a higher rate. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks. The 11th-ranked women’s basketball was set to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled

Associated Press

