Jimmie Rodgers, singer of ‘Honeycomb’ and other hits, dies

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — The singer who recorded the hits “Honeycomb,” “Kisses Sweet Than Wine” and many other popular songs during the 1950s and 60s has died. A publicist says Jimmie Rodgers died Monday from kidney disease in Palm Desert, California, at age 87. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers appeared on a talent show and subsequently won an audition and contract with Roulette Records. His musical style ranged from folk and pop to country and traditional ballads. Rodgers’ career in music and movies was disrupted by a severe injury he suffered on a Los Angeles freeway in 1967. He said an off-duty police officer had attacked him, but police said Rodgers had fallen.