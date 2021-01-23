In first days, Biden flashes action as deep problems loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inside the White House, President Joe Biden has presided over a focused launch of his administration. He’s used his first days in office to sharply break with Donald Trump. Biden has signed executive orders meant as a display of action to address the historic challenges he inherited. But he knows that outside the White House gates, the surging pandemic and the teetering economy loom as deep and intractable crises as ever. On Capitol Hill, Republicans are signaling their objections to many of his plans. Biden knows that what a president can do on his own is limited so he’s calling for Congress to act while he’s being candid with Americans that dark days are ahead.