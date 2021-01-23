Skip to Content

IHSA fears COVID break could lead to a large amount of refs retiring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois has seen it's amount of sports officials drop each of the last three years, but IHSA Assistant Director Sam Knox fears COVID-19 could exacerbate that trend.

"We're concerned if an official realizes that I got to spend more time at home this year, I got to spend more quality time with my family that maybe I don't want to continue officiating," Knox said.

The decision to spend more time with family isn't an abnormal decision according to Knox. A large reason why the state is seeing so many refs hang up the stripes is that the average age for officials is over 50-years-old according to a 2020 survey that polled over 17,000 refs across the country.

For the officials who plan to continue working are watching thousands of dollars slip away this year. Knox says a ref who schedules work for 40 nights in a season could miss out on $3,000 if not more. He went on to say that number could be much higher if a ref works more than one sport.

While Knox doesn't believe that a large group of retirees will impact IHSA's ability to staff games in 2021 and beyond, he says there is a major focus on trying to recruit young refs to fill the gap.

Only golf, cross country and tennis have played games this athletic season.

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is the weekend reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

