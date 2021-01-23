IHSA fears COVID break could lead to a large amount of refs retiring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois has seen it's amount of sports officials drop each of the last three years, but IHSA Assistant Director Sam Knox fears COVID-19 could exacerbate that trend.

"We're concerned if an official realizes that I got to spend more time at home this year, I got to spend more quality time with my family that maybe I don't want to continue officiating," Knox said.

The decision to spend more time with family isn't an abnormal decision according to Knox. A large reason why the state is seeing so many refs hang up the stripes is that the average age for officials is over 50-years-old according to a 2020 survey that polled over 17,000 refs across the country.

For the officials who plan to continue working are watching thousands of dollars slip away this year. Knox says a ref who schedules work for 40 nights in a season could miss out on $3,000 if not more. He went on to say that number could be much higher if a ref works more than one sport.

While Knox doesn't believe that a large group of retirees will impact IHSA's ability to staff games in 2021 and beyond, he says there is a major focus on trying to recruit young refs to fill the gap.

Only golf, cross country and tennis have played games this athletic season.