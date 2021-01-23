Davis scores season-high 37 as Lakers beat Bulls 101-90

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Davis scored a season-high 37 points against his hometown team, LeBron James added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on Saturday. The defending NBA champions improved to 9-0 on the road and league-best 13-4 overall. And this one never was in doubt. Davis scored 26 in the highest scoring half by a Laker this season as Los Angeles grabbed a 63-33 lead. The seven-time All-Star made shot 14 of 21, nailing two 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds. James, coming off a season-high 34-point outing in a win at Milwaukee two nights earlier, had six assists and six turnovers. And the Lakers won their eighth in a row against Chicago. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 21 points and 10 rebounds.