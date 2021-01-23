Chicago restaurants, some bars reopen to indoor dining

CHICAGO (AP) — Restaurants and certain bars across Chicago and suburban Cook County have opened their doors to customers for the first time since late October after winning approval Saturday from Illinois health officials. With the city and county moving up to Tier I of the state’s coronavirus mitigation plan, restaurants and bars that serve food can seat customers indoors at 25% capacity or 25 people per room, whichever is less. Bars that don’t serve food reopen can reopen only if they partner with a restaurant to deliver meals.