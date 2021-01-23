Britain’s Boris Johnson presses Biden for new trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is telling President Joe Biden that he’s eager to forge a new U.S.-U.K. trade deal. The prime minister’s office says the push for a new deal came Saturday in a broad-ranging phone call that touched on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. Two other points of discussion were Biden’s plans to rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization. A new trade agreement between the allies is a higher priority for Johnson than it is for Biden.