Mexican leader says Biden offers $4B for Central America

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico’s president says that President Joe Biden has told him the U.S. would send $4 billion to help development in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Hardships in those nations have spawned tides of migration through Mexico toward the United States. Biden made his initial calls to foreign leaders on Friday, with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador first on the list. The Canadian prime minister this week publicly expressed disappointment over Biden’s decision to issue an executive order halting construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.