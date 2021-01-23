Belmont pours in record 114 points to beat SIU-Edwardsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard and Luke Smith scored 18 points apiece and Belmont scored a program record for points defeating SIU-Edwardsville 114-62. Belmont won its 13th consecutive game and is the lone unbeaten team in the Ohio Valley Conference after dispatching the Cougars, who entered the contest 2-0 after enduring a 33-day pause because of COVID-19 concerns. Grayson Murphy added 14 points, Caleb Hollander scored 12 and JaCobi Wood had 11 for the Bruins. Iziah James had 12 points off the bench for the Cougars.