2 quakes hit Chile, South Shetland Islands; no major damage

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two almost simultaneous earthquakes have been felt in the South Shetland Islands in the Antarctica and in central Chile, where buildings shook in the capital, with no casualties or damage reported. The quake in the South Shetland Islands had a magnitude of 6.9 with a depth of 9.6 kilometers, according to the USGS, while the earthquake in Chile had a magnitude of 5.8. Chile’s Interior Ministry said on Twitter that the South Shetland Islands quake was 216 kilometers northeast of the country’s O’Higgins scientific base, and called for the coastal regions of Antarctica to be evacuated. Almost simultaneously a 5.8 magnitude quake swayed buildings in central Chile.