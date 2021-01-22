Yellen’s nomination as treasury secretary advances in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Finance Committee has approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Janet Yellen to be the nation’s 78th treasury secretary. It sets up a final vote by the full Senate as soon as Monday that would make her the first woman to hold the job. The Finance Committee approved Yellen’s nomination on a 26-0 vote. The administration is urging quick confirmation, saying it’s critical to get the top member of Biden’s economic team in place as the president seeks to win approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. Republicans argue that Biden’s proposal is too costly.