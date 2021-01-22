White House Vaccines Coordinator has Stateline Ties

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Administering 100 million vaccines in 100 days is no small feat, let alone for a brand new vaccinations coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair.

However, if you ask Dr. Choucair's coworkers over the past 20 years, they say he is the man for the job. In 2001, Choucair started his career in the medical field at Crusader Community Health. He started work with their homeless program before working his way up to medical director.

His talent was unquestioned, but Shelton Kay who worked with Choucair said it was Choucair's dedication to making patients feel at home that set him apart.

"My biggest memory is when (Choucair) was involved with the homeless breakfast," Kay said. "An actual doctor that would come to the basement of a church and provide healthcare where they're at and make no bones about it."

Choucair went on to work in Chicago and California before getting brought into the White House. It's an impressive list of achievements, but for former CEO Gordon Eggers, Choucair's positive attitude and determination to succeed that gives him hope that dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic will be over soon.

"We all need a sense of hope," Eggers said. "And boy, hope is on the horizon with boys like him leading the charge."

2.2 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated meaning they've received two doses of the vaccine.