United Way donates $20,000 to SecondFirst Church’s overnight café

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The United Way of Rock River Valley extended a helping hand to an overnight café helping people stay warm during the winter months.



United Way has given $20,000 to SecondFirst Church for its overnight café.



The café opened this week and gives homeless people a spot to stay warm.

“SecondFirst Church is providing a critical service to our community,” said Paul Logli, UWRVV president and CEO. “It is an honor that United Way can donate these funds to help meet the immediate needs of those who otherwise may be spending the night outside in freezing temperatures.”

The donation means Second First has more than half of the money it needs to keep the café open until March 1.

“With this gift from the United Way, the Rockford Overnight Café will be able to continue offering a warm safe space for our most vulnerable citizens on these cold winter nights,” said Rev. Rebecca White Newgren, senior pastor at SecondFirst Church. “I am always in awe of Rockford's generosity and concern for our friends and neighbors struggling with homelessness.”