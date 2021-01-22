UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 80 EU-bound migrants

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Libya’s coast guard intercepted more than 80 Europe-bound migrants in the Mediterranean Sea off the country’s coast. The International Organization for Migration said the migrants were returned to Libyan shores on Friday. The IOM posted pictures on Twitter showing its staff members speaking with mostly African male migrants on a Libyan pier. In the years since the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.