Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Avian, a Tony Award-winning choreographer who had a role in some of the most beloved and influential shows on Broadway, including “Dreamgirls,” “A Chorus Line,” “Follies” and “Miss Saigon,” has died. He was 83. Matt Polk, head of the theatrical publicity firm Polk & Co says Avian died Thursday of cardiac arrest in Florida. Avian rose from a dancer in “West Side Story” and “Funny Girl” to work alongside such theater luminaries as Michael Bennett, Cameron Macintosh, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Avian enjoyed a long professional partnership with Bennett and worked as associate choreographer or assistant director on such Bennett-choreographed productions as “A Chorus Line,” “Promises, Promises,” “Coco,” “Company,” “Follies, “Seesaw” and “God’s Favorite.”