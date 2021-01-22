SIU-Edwardsville wins in emotional return to basketball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shamar Wright scored 14 points including a putback dunk with under a minute to go, Lamar Wright added a last-second free throw and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville edged Tennessee State 67-65. The game was SIUE’s first in 33 days as COVID-19 issues forced a lengthy pause. The coronavirus hit especially close to home, claiming the life of John Best, father of the Cougars senior guard and Edwardsville native, Jackson Best. Mike Adewunmi had 18 points and eight rebounds for SIUE. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored a season-high 32 points and had six rebounds for the Tigers and Yusuf Mohamed added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Green had a career-high five blocks.