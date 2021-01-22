Skip to Content

Rockford Fire joins pilot program aimed at fire prevention

9:51 pm Top Stories
RFD PILOT PROGRAM 5VO

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department is testing out a new tool aimed at preventing fires.

RFD is one of 250 departments chosen for a nationwide pilot program to build a digital community risk assessment tool. That tool will help pinpoint areas in a community where there are risks for fires.

For the next five months, Rockford Fire will have access to maps, charts and graphs to find hazards and risks in each community.

The tool, also known as a dashboard, will help the city focus its fire and risk reduction efforts in areas that need them the most.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

More Stories

Skip to content