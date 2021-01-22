Rockford Fire joins pilot program aimed at fire prevention

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department is testing out a new tool aimed at preventing fires.

RFD is one of 250 departments chosen for a nationwide pilot program to build a digital community risk assessment tool. That tool will help pinpoint areas in a community where there are risks for fires.

For the next five months, Rockford Fire will have access to maps, charts and graphs to find hazards and risks in each community.

The tool, also known as a dashboard, will help the city focus its fire and risk reduction efforts in areas that need them the most.