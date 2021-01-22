Pop-up market provides free food to families

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Families in the Stateline get food on Friday just in time for the weekend.

Northern Illinois Food Bank, with help from Voices of Inspiration, held a pop-up market distribution at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. The goal was to feed 1,000 families with boxes of food. No ID was required. All people had to do was show up and take a box of food.

"It's helping to bring our neighborhood together and building relationships and things that we can build on in the future," said at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Pastor Eric Lemonholm.

The church is holding another food giveaway on Sunday from 12 - 2 p.m.