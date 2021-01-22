Northwest Indiana man faces possible Washington trial

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol could face trial in Washington. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 32-year-old Kash Lee Kelly of Hammond appeared Thursday before a federal magistrate to face misdemeanor charges of illegal entry into a restricted federal building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He could face more than six months in prison if convicted. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich said he would order Kelly returned to Washington after Kelly is sentenced next month on federal drug conspiracy charges that pre-date the Jan. 6 riot.