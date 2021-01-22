NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The NFL says 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month’s Super Bowl to be played in Tampa, Florida. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said in a news release Friday that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000. Most health care workers who will get free game tickets will come from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida. Goodell says all 32 NFL teams will choose workers for the game.