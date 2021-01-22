Skip to Content

Man who murdered Chicago cop gets life for bank robbery

3:10 pm

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man paroled after serving less than 20 years for the 1968 murder of a police officer has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2018 bank robbery. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Judge Gary Feinerman on Wednesday handed the sentence to 74-year-old David Walsh. Walsh shot to death Detective Young Clifton Hobson after the officer spotted Walsh with a gun while both were in a Chicago bar. In seeking a lengthy sentence for Walsh, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Kerwin pointed to the man’s lengthy criminal record. Kerwin said Walsh has been repeatedly arrested after his 1983 parole.  

Associated Press

