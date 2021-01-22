Local children get the chance to see a doctor for free

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local children got the chance to see a doctor for free on Wednesday.

Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation held a free orthopedic assessment at OrthoIllinois on Roxbury Road.

It was the first day children with issues like leg, knee or back pain could get an assessment.

Illinois Elks Children Care Corporation works with physically-challenged children.

"For the most part, when they leave, there are smiles on their face and they're glad to know they're okay," Bill Block, Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation Administrator, said. "In other cases where they need to come back, we assist them with coming back."

There will be more free assessments in the future. The next one is scheduled for April 21.