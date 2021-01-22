‘It definitely has been a struggle,’ Bath + Body Fusion hopes to raise funds for restaurant industry workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Small businesses and restaurants have had an uphill battle with the pandemic for more than 10 months. Even though Region 1 can now have indoor dining, many restaurants and their staff are not out of the woods yet.

One small business in downtown Rockford knows the hardships restaurants face. Just a few months ago Bath + Body Fusion was close to closing up shop, but with the support of communities and neighbors the store decided to battle through the pandemic.

Jenny Ralston is a big reason why the store is what it is today. The store owner pours her heart and soul into Bath + Body Fusion.

"I will be honest, I work for free. I volunteer my time for the community and I do it for the love of our community," said Ralston.

She's still helping out others even though her own business is suffering.

"It definitely has been a struggle coming out of the holidays. Our store has been extremely, scary slow," said Ralston.

Ralston hopes with a new initiative more people will walk through her doors and help restaurant workers in the process. With every purchase of the store's best seller body moisturizer, Dream Cream, five dollars will go to the Winnebago County Restaurant Workers' Relief Fund.

"We too were in a position where we are not out of the woods, where we may have to close. But we know we can pull together as a community and help each other out," said Ralston.

"I think everyone knows the pain that each of them are going through," said YWCA Northwestern Illinois CEO Kris Machajewski. "I think that that speaks volumes."

The restaurant fund was created in November by the YWCA. The group decided after receiving their own donations that the money could go to a population in greater need.

"We found out, based on all of our research, that women and women of color particularly were being disproportionally impacted by all of these restaurant shutdowns and the shutdown of the hospitality industry as a whole. There are simply more women and women of color in those roles," said Machajewski.

The restaurant fund grew to $90,000 and it was all given to more than 80 applicants. But hundreds of people applied for the grant and that's why the YWCA and Bath + Body Fusion hope to raise more funds.

"There were several that talked about being able to not have to make that decision over whether or not to take their medication or buy their children food," said Machajewski.

Bath + Body Fusion is extending its Dream Cream For A Cause because it knows that support can make all the difference.

"It's a small close knit group that always looks out for each other and we are hoping to really continue to do that into 2021," said Ralston.